Lakewood Republicans/Conservatives & Patriots - Mark Your Calendars

The February meeting of the Lakewood & West Park Conservatives was held at the Summer House in Lakewood. We had over 80 people that attended to hear from our all-star list of speakers including Frank La Rose and Jim Renacci. Thank you to all who made the evening an overwhelming success!

We have scheduled our next meeting for Wednesday March 16th from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. It will be held at Hatfield’s Good Grub located at 16700 Lorain Avenue in West Park.

Our keynote speaker will be Chris Long, president of the Ohio Christian Alliance. In addition, we will hear from several of the candidates running for the Ohio Republican Central Committee.

Please feel free to bring your friends and neighbors. All are welcome!

If you need more information or would like to discuss further, please email me at: kd44107@yahoo.com or call me at 216-385-8730.