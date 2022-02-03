February 28 "Bangladesh - How She Emerged"

Rodshi Rahman, a Lakewood High School Exchange Student from Bangladesh, delivered an informative, engaging presentation today titled "Bangladesh: How She Emerged." With a true love of Bangladesh, extensive research and a conversational, inviting style, Rodshi took the audience on a compelling journey through their successful independence movement from Pakistan. In a 9 month of war (3/26/71-12/16/71), in part triggered by the attempt by Pakistan to ban Bengali (the native language of what is now Bangladesh)-3 million Bangladeshis died. They paid a steep price, but won in the end. There were many heroes, ordinary people who gave their lives for their country—an inspiring story if there ever was one. In teaching, there is no substitute for genuineness and passion. Rodshi brought all that and more, including strong research (she spent hours in prep), and an analytic mind. Thanks to her, this was one of my best days in 16 years at LHS. The struggle of Bangladesh has universal themes— national identity, desire for self-determination, the pernicious effects of colonialism—which she deftly pointed out. Rodshi Rahman was a great teacher today—a huge win for this teacher, the Lakewood High School History Club, and our students. Long Live Bangladesh. Long Live Lakewood.

February 23 "The Russia Ukraine Situation"



When students are willing to take on a tough topic, embracing the challenge of sorting through complexities and nuances, the end result is not as important as the process. But, of course, if after extensive research they manage to put together a thoughtful presentation that renders complex information in an engaging way, it's all the better.



Today, Edie Barcelona and Leah Campbell, Lakewood High School Sophomores, pulled it off, parsing out the historical roots of the Russia Ukraine situation. Before a 30 plus crowd of teachers and students, Edie and Leah explored the cultural, economic, political and social aspects of the current conflict.



Edie and Leah chose this topic not for its "pizzazz"— but because of its timeliness and importance. Their audience left with some answers about NATO etc., but even more so with an appreciation for the complexity of this geo-political situation, and hopefully a heightened awareness of the intricate dynamics of international relationships, alliances, formulation of national identity, etc.



Today was a big win for LHS students and teachers Derek Smith, Joe Lobozzo, myself and Tim Rinehart—we were all informed and inspired. Great job, Leah and Edie. Long Live Lakewood.