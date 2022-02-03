Don't Believe Everything You Read

When you see a large, elevated sign at a gasoline station announcing $3.15.9, wouldn’t you think that the sign means that the station charges $3.15.9 a gallon? Well, guess what. The receipt I received from the getGo station from which I bought 7.551 gallons of gasoline charged $24.91 for that purchase. Without having to resort to advanced calculus, you can easily calculate the cost per gallon that I was charged. Simply divide $24.91 by the 7.551 gallons and you will come up with $3.2989 cost for each gallon. In this case, it was not even necessary to compute the cost per gallon. Written on the receipt was the cost per gallon: “7.551 gal @ 3.299/gal,” not the $3.15.9 Is this an example of what is meant by the phrase, bait and switch?

The Federal Trade Commission says that “When consumers see or hear an advertisement, whether it’s on the Internet, radio or television, or anywhere else, federal law says that ad must be truthful, not misleading, and, when appropriate, backed by scientific evidence.”

So, listen all you Lakewood school children, learn to read and learn to do arithmetic, and, most of all, learn to not believe all the advertising to which you will be exposed throughout your life.

You will, I hope, find out before it’s too late, that much advertising is simply not true.