City Council Docket: Safe Routes To School (SRTS) School Travel Plan (STP) Development Assistance

February 22, 2022

City Council Docket Item

RE: Application for Safe Routes to School (SRTS) School Travel Plan (STP) Development Assistance

Dear Council President O’Malley & Members of City Council,

In support of our 2022 efforts towards producing an Active Transportation Plan, the City intends to apply

to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for assistance towards developing an up-to-date

School Travel Plan (STP) covering pedestrian and bicycle routes for students (Kindergarten through 8th

grade) at all public and private schools within the City. The ODOT application process towards obtaining

this development assistance specifically requires submission of a Council Resolution supporting the

effort.

Lakewood was among the first communities to complete a formal STP in 2010 – unfortunately, this plan

is no longer current (STPs last for 5 years) and covered only Garfield and Harding Middle Schools.

Having a current and city-wide STP is beneficial for a variety of reasons. First, a city-wide STP is a

critical first step to inform and support our development of a broader City Active Transportation Plan –

which, using ODOT guidelines, will replace (and expand the scope of) our 2012 Bicycle Master Plan.

Second, a current STP opens the door in subsequent years for SRTS-specific funding towards

infrastructure projects and non-infrastructure programs.

Of note this year, ODOT is anticipated to also offer a separate/subsequent application process specific to

Active Transportation planning assistance. We intend to submit assistance applications for both

opportunities – this SRTS/STP and the future Active Transportation – with the intention that, through

continued advocacy/discussion with ODOT, we may be able to effectively complete both a city-wide STP

and Active Transportation Plan as part of a single merged effort.

Given the compressed timeline for application submission, we respectfully request this item be considered

in as expedited a manner as possible.

Sincerely,

Shawn Leininger, AICP David Baas, AICP

Director of Planning & Development Senior Planner