Appeal On Foster Pool Project

The Foster pool renovation project seems to have gained a life of its own, moving toward a somewhat predictable future. I hope that this is not the case. Lakewood has had a full sized Olympic pool serving the community for the past almost 70 years and the entire community has been the benefactor of this prized facility. Based on current plans, Foster pool will be significantly reduced and the community significantly deprived of its bedrock contributions.

I would like to raise the awareness of some of the benefits of swimming, competitive swimming and fitness swimming that should be taken into account when considering reducing our current 10 lane Olympic facility to 6 lanes..

Competitive swimming especially demands that participants discipline themselves to attend regular, often demanding, practices. This can only be done with the help of parents interested in seeing what swimming is all about. In the seventies, literally hundreds of swimmers attended the daily routine two hour swimming practice sessions at Foster Pool from about 6am to 8am daily before the pool opened to the public. They would then come back for another hour after the pool closed (under the lights). In late afternoon the more novice swimmers used one end of Foster pool, swimming across the pool for an hour of various drills. This kind of dedication plays into child development in interesting ways. Time must be carefully managed as must eating habits in order to withstand such exertion. Those who compete regularly develop goal setting strategies that work for other activities too. Of course, they are making themselves safer in a lakeside community as they become comfortable with being in the water. Brains are active when training, trying figure out how a race must be paced in order to be successful.

Fitness swimming for those of all ages offers the same advantages.

Defining success for oneself is important. Success becomes beating yourself, doing your best, not necessarily breaking records or winning medals. Swimming at any age is a low-impact lifetime sport. Many who started as perhaps high school swimmers have chosen to continue swimming well into adulthood as a way of exercising most of their muscles on a regular basis and improving their cardiovascular system, while promoting a healthy heart and lungs.

Competitive swimming can also lead to more opportunities when finishing high school and considering colleges. Many Lakewood swimmers have found colleges where their skills are valued and they are assisted financially because of their competitive swimming background.

The planning committee and the Lakewood Council should take into account the positive effects that having a full sized Olympic Pool can have on its elementary students, its high school students and its adults.

Yes, of course there should be a recreational component to Foster Pool but the competitive/fitness program should not be stinted in the process. To miss the opportunity to keep a full-size Olympic Pool in Lakewood is to undercut one of the most valuable assets of the community. Teaching youngsters how to swim is vitally important so there should be a specific teaching pool of an appropriate depth for the youth of the city. But we should also keep our full sized Olympic Pool for the reasons mentioned above, as a way of providing everyone the life-long benefits of swimming.

Please re-consider the current plan for Foster pool which reduces its size, its depth and its value to the larger community.

David Abineri is a graduate of Lakewood High School and a Lakewood Recreation Department employee of 20 years.