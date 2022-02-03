2022 NOPEC Grant Awards
February 22, 2022
2022 NOPEC Grant Awards Totaling $147,516
As a member of the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (“NOPEC”), I am pleased to report that the City
of Lakewood has been awarded $147,516 through two separate NOPEC programs: (i) $144,016 in NOPEC
Energized Community (“NEC”) Grant funds; and (ii) $3,500 through the Community Event Sponsorship
Program.
The purpose of the NEC Grant is to assist each member community in achieving greater energy efficiency
and/or expand energy infrastructure to benefit everyone while achieving greater savings. Later this year
we will be completing the Climate Action Plan and Winterhurst Building Evaluation that will identify
strategic, priority energy investments. As such, the NEC Grant will be escrowed with NOPEC until
completion of these important initiatives. We will then evaluate the action items of each initiative for
potential funding through the NEC Grant. Additionally, we have pledged $127,298 in prior, uncommitted
NEC Grant awards to support a grant application pending with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency
to provide a 50% match for a proposed level 3 electric vehicle charging station at City Center Park.
The Community Event Program dollars will be directed or passed through to Lakewood Alive to continue
their seasonal Front Porch Concert Series. It is important to note that the purpose of the Community Event
Sponsorship Program is for NOPEC to provide financial support to deserving organizations within our City
that host events for residents. This Front Porch Concert Series embodies this NOPEC Community Event
Sponsorship mission.
Meghan F. George
Mayor