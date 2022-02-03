February 22, 2022

2022 NOPEC Grant Awards Totaling $147,516

As a member of the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (“NOPEC”), I am pleased to report that the City

of Lakewood has been awarded $147,516 through two separate NOPEC programs: (i) $144,016 in NOPEC

Energized Community (“NEC”) Grant funds; and (ii) $3,500 through the Community Event Sponsorship

Program.

The purpose of the NEC Grant is to assist each member community in achieving greater energy efficiency

and/or expand energy infrastructure to benefit everyone while achieving greater savings. Later this year

we will be completing the Climate Action Plan and Winterhurst Building Evaluation that will identify

strategic, priority energy investments. As such, the NEC Grant will be escrowed with NOPEC until

completion of these important initiatives. We will then evaluate the action items of each initiative for

potential funding through the NEC Grant. Additionally, we have pledged $127,298 in prior, uncommitted

NEC Grant awards to support a grant application pending with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency

to provide a 50% match for a proposed level 3 electric vehicle charging station at City Center Park.

The Community Event Program dollars will be directed or passed through to Lakewood Alive to continue

their seasonal Front Porch Concert Series. It is important to note that the purpose of the Community Event

Sponsorship Program is for NOPEC to provide financial support to deserving organizations within our City

that host events for residents. This Front Porch Concert Series embodies this NOPEC Community Event

Sponsorship mission.

Meghan F. George

Mayor