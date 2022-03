10 Rangers Qualify For Indoor State Track & Field Meet

Congratulations to our three Ranger relay teams and long jumpers Aniya Simmons and Charieon Doxley for qualifying for the OATCC Division 1 Indoor Track & Field State Meet March 4 at Spire Institute. Qualifying relays and their team members:

4x200: Teeghan McGann, Kaydence Doxley, McKenna Hunt, Elliott Snyder

4x400: Teeghan McGann, Aniya Simmons, Elliott Snyder, McKenna Hunt

4x800: Josie Kavc, Anna Daso, Mae Mohar, Julia Kavc

Good luck, Rangers!