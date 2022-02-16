Virtual And In-Person Programs: Children’s And Youth Services

In-Person Pre-school Story Time

For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler

This six-week pre-school story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. You and your toddler and pre-schoolers will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. The focus is on skills with your participation as a model. Registration is required. Register once for all six weeks. Masks are required. No one under the age of two will be permitted in the story time.

Wednesdays, March 9, 2022- April 13, 2022

10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Virtual All Day Just Baby 'N Me

For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Just Baby 'N Me is a six-week virtual lap-sit story time ideal for babies from birth through early walkers. The focus is on rhymes, songs, finger plays and exploring short books together. Register to receive access to a video link for the entire day of story time. Registration is required. Register once for all six weeks.

Thursdays, March 10, 2022- April 14, 2022

Virtual All Day Pre-school Story Time

For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler

This six-week pre-school story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. You and your toddler and preschoolers will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. Register to receive access to a video link for the entire day of story time. Registration is required. Register once for all six weeks.

Wednesdays, March 9, 2022- April 13, 2022

Creative Writing-Journaling for Fun

For Students in Third Grade through Fifth Grade

Turbo-charge your curiosity about yourself and others. Unlock ideas, characters and inspiration by reflecting upon yourself and your experiences. Journaling reflects upon the big and small moments of your life instead of recording each day's activities in a diary. Improve your grammar, spelling and sentence structure while writing your memories. Prompts will be provided to inspire your creativity. Journals will be provided. Sharing will be a part of each session but is not required to participate. This four-week program requires registration.

Wednesdays, February 23, 2022- March 16, 2022

In-Person Prenda Code Club

For Students in Third through Fifth Grade

Interested in animation or game design? Join us in the Main Library Learning Lab for a weekly session for five weeks of coding challenges. Using Prenda, a web-based educational platform that utilizes gamification, children will have the opportunity to learn the basics of coding in Scratch with the guidance of a library staff member. Please register for Prenda Code Club Access before the first session and bring your sign in information with you! https://app.prendacodeclub.com/sign-in

We will submit your final creation to the Prenda Code Club Challenge: Can't Stop the Music! Your final project will be to create an animation set to music!

Thursdays, February 24, 2022- March 24, 2022

Registration is required. Space is limited.

