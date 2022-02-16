The View From City Council

Council and Committee Meeting Rundown

At our first General Council Meeting of 2022, Dan O’Malley was unanimously elected as Council President and John Litten was unanimously elected as Council Vice President. I look forward to continuing to work with them both.



As Council President, Councilman O’Malley has the responsibility of determining committee assignments. I am now the Chair of the Finance Committee, a member of the Housing, Planning, & Development Committee, and a member of the Public Safety Committee. As the new Finance Committee Chair, I am excited to take on this role that includes managing the budgeting process in the fall. One of my goals as a member of the Housing, Planning, & Development Committee is to have legislation presented that will permit the building of Accessory Dwelling Units by the end of this year.



Kyle Baker was unanimously selected to serve the remainder of Tess Neff's term as Ward 1 Councilmember at our last Committee of the Whole meeting. Mr. Baker came in fourth overall in last November's election, but was first overall in Ward 1. I believe that Mr. Baker will serve Ward 1 well and I look forward to working with him.

Cove Community Center

I had the opportunity to take a tour of the near complete Cove Community Center. This project completely renovated the former Cove Church to create a community center that will include all aspects of Lakewood’s Department of Human Services under one roof. The space will include meeting rooms and event spaces that can be reserved by the public along with a Café area. I also had the chance to see where the new Family Room will be and it is spacious, inviting, and will surely be enjoyed for years to come. I am excited for this great community asset to open, and I will keep you updated about this project’s progress.



Foster Pool Design Update

The latest design for the Foster Pool renovation was presented to the Planning Commission last week. Foster Pool was built in 1953 and was renovated once in in the mid-1980s. The pool currently loses 1 million gallons of water per season and is at the end of its useful life. Lakewood has been discussing renovating this pool for the last 20 years and I am excited that it will be getting a much needed facelift at the conclusion of this year’s pool season.

The pool will have two separate bodies of water. The larger pool will include 25 and 50 meter lanes, an area for learners and walkers, and a diving apron. The other pool is focused on recreation with a large zero depth area, a three flume family slide, a vortex whirl pool with an outer jet channel, a water walk, and a 2 flume speed water slide. The new design uses a muted blue, white, and grey color palette that provides a more timeless appearance.



One exciting addition is a splash pad that will be accessible outside the pool area. The splash pad will have natural elements and a wide array of fountains. The goal is to have the splash pad available outside of pool hours and even when the pool is out of season.



You can see the design plans along with newly planned features by clicking here:https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3Afdc7178f-390b-3a60-a849-764fed0aec90#pageNum=3