Senator Antonio Announces Passage Of Bill To Allow Solar Panels In Condominiums

On January 26th, the Ohio Senate passed my bill, Substitute Senate Bill 61, to strengthen a number of consumer protection provisions for condominium owners and make changes to the law regarding solar panel installation in condo properties and planned communities.

The legislation, which is joint-sponsored by Louis W. Blessing, III (R-Colerain Township), will prohibit homeowners associations (HOAs) from blocking an individual’s ability to install solar panels as long as the HOA does not own or maintain the roof or exterior walls where the panels will be placed. The bill now heads to the Ohio House of Representatives for referral to a committee.

In Ohio, solar energy is one of the fastest-growing sectors, providing increased employment opportunities and supporting our economy. Homes with solar power systems are also more attractive to many potential buyers, which leads to increased property values and bolsters community growth. Substitute Senate Bill 61 strikes a balance between preserving the character of planned communities while enabling Ohioans to make clean, renewable energy choices on their properties.

Lakewood is home to a large number of condominiums, and I know there are so many in our community who are conscious of their impact on the environment. Not only does solar energy reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but it also lowers utility bills, combats rising energy costs, increases a home’s value, and provides reliable backup power in the case of a widespread electrical grid outage. I am proud to do my part in ensuring solar energy is accessible for all Ohioans, regardless of where they live.

