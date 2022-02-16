Roundup Of Recognitions For District Students

Lakewood City Schools students regularly earn honors from outside organizations for their academic prowess as well as their artistic and athletic talents. Some recent recognitions for District students include: Mariah King, a Roosevelt Elementary fifth-grader, was selected as a finalist in the Division of State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest. Mariah's poster will be on display at Fire Marshal's annual expo in June, in their offices, and on the division's website. Mariah was also recognized at the Board of Education Meeting on Feb. 22. Congratulations, Mariah!

Nine Harding Middle School students have qualified to compete in the middle school Regional Finals of the National Science Bee! The nine students earned regional qualifying status thanks to their performance on the Online Regional Qualifying Exam, which consisted of 50 questions that were to be answered in 20 minutes. Moving on to regionals are: Veronica Allie, Ally Demaline. Liam Dowell, Clover Griggs, Hank Janko, Jack Janko, Enid Liou, Charlotte Rogalski, and Alden Therrien. Congratulations to all!

Lakewood High School's National Honor Society chapter recently inducted 51 new members into their chapter. These 51 students are great embodiments of NHS's four tenets: scholarship, leadership, service, and character.

New school records have been set by Lakewood High indoor track and field athletes Aniya Symons and Josie Kavc. Aniya, a junior, recently broke the record she established earlier this season in the long jump with a new measure of 15'5"! Freshman Josie Kavc broke the 1600-meter record with a time of 5:51.15. Mae Mohar set a record in the 2-mile event with a time of 13:12.37, and Maddie Ellis set the 300 record with a time of 54.61. Congratulations to Aniya, Josie, Maddie and Mae, and their coaches!

Lakewood High senior Lucas Winters has committed to play football for Division 1 school St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa.