Really: Reviews Of Recent Releases By Local Bands, Pt. 122

Napsack - Put You First - Just Because Records - 7 songs - cassette, digital

Another debut release from Just Because, which seems to be on a roll with "discoveries" lately. Napsack plays catchy, mostly laid back indie rock of a poppy sort. Somehow I could tell they were a trio even before I looked it up and discovered I was correct if that tells you anything about their sound. A pretty decent seven songs here and some ascending to be even better than decent. My picks for favorites would be the opening "Hair" (bad whistling at the end and all), "Be There" (which has some quality that reminds me a lot of Snail Mail– I would be willing to bet they share some influences), and "Old Things," which of the two slow and somber ones here is definitely the winner. The singer's voice reminds me a lot of the singer from Trampoline Team and a bit of the singer from Cruel, Cruel Moon, although their sound is definitely much closer to CCM. Not a bad debut at all, certainly a band I'll be keeping an eye on in the future. 3.5/5

(justbecauserecords.bandcamp.com)

Sept Le Charme - The Seven - Say-Tan Records - 2 songs - 7", digital

I am sometimes, with a certain type of metal band, unable to tell whether it should be taken seriously or not. Like, how much does a band buy into their own doom and gloom and evil and scariness and all that kind of thing, you know? I find it particularly difficult to tell with this one. Some signs point to yes, some to no. The main reason for this as far as the record here is concerned is singer/lyricist Randy Rosko– the press release I was sent for this tells me "he takes very little influence from the music world" and that he is "truly like no other." I will back both of these claims up. He doesn't really sing, but he also doesn't exactly talk– he delivers, I don't know how else to put it. Said delivery is very over the top, but it's hard to say whether it's intentionally comical in a sort of B-horror movie way (which is mentioned as an influence, so there's that, but so is the decidedly unfunny realm of 19th century British romantic poetry) or he's taking himself entirely seriously. The aforementioned press release also uses the words "mystical" and "genius" to describe two of the members, two things that should never be used in a completely straight way when referring to oneself. The name of the label is "Say-Tan." But you know what, they've got some genuine cred here in that their guitarist is Siki Spacek of Cleveland legends Black Death and he does kinda tear it up on the A-side, "7 Le Charme," which is satisfying as a heavy metal song with a solid groove, haunted house keyboards, and the aforementioned shredding from Siki– despite the fact that it's the same chords over and over again for five minutes (also, nice job getting a 5:07 song onto a 45 RPM 7" these days, most bands are too scared to try). The flip side, "Widow's Watch," is a spooky experimental piece with weird sounds and someone (I'd imagine keyboardist Laura Peskin) adding some ghostly "la la las." It's fairly decent considering how easy it is for a song like this to get boring quickly, though again that might be due to Randy Rosko's campy intonations (Siki Spacek does admirably as well, but can't top John Morton for this style of guitar playing). Given what a big deal the press sheet makes of Rosko's lyrics (or mystical poetry, as the case may be), I wish they'd included them because I can't make out most of what he's saying on side A (other than "seven" a lot) and on "Widow's Watch" there's so much else going on that it was hard to focus on them– I'm quite an appreciator of the Romantics myself (the poets, not the band, though they're okay too) so I am actually curious. I have no idea what to make of this and yet I find myself oddly charmed by it. Some true Ohio weirdness here. 3.33/5

(septlecharme.bandcamp.com)

