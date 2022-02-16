News From The Mayor

Lakewood received recognition from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health this week for our efforts to invest in Madison Park and ensure that it is a welcoming, healthy place for everyone.



At the February 7 City Council meeting, the Board of Health presented a resolution to the City of Lakewood for demonstrating strong leadership on addressing racism as a public health crisis. Guests from the Board said Lakewood’s work can serve as a model for other communities.



A coalition of community groups, residents, council members, and my administration pulled together last year, to respond positively to problems at Madison Park. The coalition improved facilities and involvement in the park to make it safer, while also taking into consideration the different perspectives and needs of neighbors who rely on the park for recreation and enjoyment.



Improving Lakewood's Building Code



The City of Lakewood responded swiftly to the parking garage collapse at Marine Towers West, and has continued thorough investigation and review since. As part of this, multiple departments have combined efforts to examine ordinances and develop a set of recommendations.



On Monday, my administration presented City Council with proposals to update Lakewood’s Building code. We believe the proposed changes will better protect residents, and will help hold property owners accountable.



Field Renovations



Though we’re in the midst of winter, we’re also planning for summer sports. Last month, the City accepted a proposal for renovation of Jimmie Foxx and Usher Fields.



Construction will begin as soon as weather permits, starting with Foxx Field. The contractual completion dates for both renovations will be May 1, to allow for the grass to establish after our winter months and provide the best playing surfaces for this summer season and beyond.



The City of Lakewood and the Lakewood City Schools continue to meet regularly to discuss these and further field renovations.










































































































































































































