New Ownership Of Belle Barber Shop

It was April of 2012, I woke up and decided to change my life and for that I knew I needed help. Growing up on the lower Westside of Cleveland I was raised by a single mother along with my older sister and brother. My family was deeply affected by poverty which made even attending school a struggle. I knew I wanted more for my life so I had to finish school. I needed tutoring and I knew exactly where to go, the May Dugan Multi-Service Center which prides itself in helping others. Five short months later I completed my schooling, and actually had my graduation ceremony at Lakewood Park with the help of some amazing people, Sue, Bruce, Keith, Leo and Brenda to name a few. I spent the next year and a half volunteering at the Center while waiting for the application process for Barber College.

In February of 2014 I started my barbering journey at Allstate Barber College in Ohio City. 1800 hours down, and over a thousand services later I earned my Barbering diploma. I will forever be grateful for the mentorship I received throughout that time. I thank them for believing in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself.

In August of 2015 I started here at Belle Barber Shop on Detroit and Belle Ave. We have been operating and servicing this community since 1917. It’s been the most eye opening journey. I have met so many incredible people from all walks of life while working here in Lakewood. Being able to converse with new people daily and find out about their lives is a special part of being a barber.

In September of 2021 my dreams of owning my own barber shop came true when the opportunity arose to buy Belle Barber shop. I was nervous to be honest, but totally committed to making my future here. I am proud to be a small business owner in Lakewood. I am going to always do my best to offer the most top notch service I can. I want to thank all my clients for their continued support. I am truly grateful to you all. Thank you for letting me live my dream.

Belle Barbershop is at 14530 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107 Hours are Mon, Tue, Fri 9AM - 5:30PM, Wed, 10AM - 5:30PM, Sat, 9AM - 3:30PM, Closed Sunday and Thursday. By appointment only, call (216) 228-0714 or go to vagaro.com