Mobile Printing Now Available At The Library

Lakewood Public Library patrons can now print remotely or in the Library with personal smartphones, laptops and other devices, including the Library’s Chromebooks, with Mobile Print Service™. This new service allows patrons to print to the library’s printers with ease, while maintaining privacy.

Patrons can print remotely, using Mobile Print Service™ by emailing their print jobs to lpl-main@printspots.com. Patrons will receive a confirmation email, and then they can go to the print release station at the Main Library on the Second Floor near the Reference Desk.

Patrons can also install the PrinterOn App from their device’s app store to print from their smartphone or tablet. This option works best for patrons who are printing select pages from a large document.

Patrons may print up to 25 pages for free each day with a charge of 10¢ thereafter.

Lakewood Public Library offers Chromebook laptops to checkout and use in the Library. Chromebooks are available to all adult patrons whose library card is in good standing. Patrons who do not have a Lakewood Public Library card may get a one-time internet pass to use a Chromebook.

For more information on mobile printing, visit lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/services/chromebook-and-printing

Mobile Print Service™ will also be available to Madison Branch patrons when the building renovation is complete.