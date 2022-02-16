Message From Superintendent Niedzwiecki: Covid Policy In Lakewood Schools

February 14, 2022

Dear Lakewood Families:

Thank you all for your continued support in ensuring our students and staff remained in school throughout this year. Despite the challenges over masks and vaccines, our students are thriving being in school. Additionally, as a community, we are all working in the office and attending large events indoors more regularly.

Our number of COVID-positive cases has dropped significantly within our school community. In fact, we have the lowest numbers we have ever had since the pandemic started. In addition, the Ohio Department of Health published updated guidance on January 26 that is important to review and share with you here:

Schools may discontinue universal contact tracing.

PreK-12 schools should continue to follow the Ohio Department of Health’s protocol, “Mask to Stay, Test to Play,” and allow asymptomatic students to attend school while wearing a mask if they have been exposed to COVID-19 (whether school exposure or not). This guidance will be issued by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) when needed.

The Ohio Department of Health will change the school case reporting frequency to weekly.

With all of this in mind, on Friday, February 18, the Lakewood City Schools will change its current policy from "masks required" to "masks recommended” in all of our buildings. Although masks will be optional, we will continue to monitor our COVID numbers with the understanding that the CCBH could institute a mask order if a specific building or classroom experiences an outbreak. Additionally, the CCBH could also place an order for individual students to wear masks due to exposure status within homes or schools.

Through everything, I think we have all learned that if we are not feeling well, stay home. Take care of yourself and be respectful of those around you.

Respectfully,



Maggie Niedzwiecki

Superintendent