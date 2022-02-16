Mayor's Corner: Affordable Housing And Good Neighbors

Lakewood has always been a community where anyone can feel welcome and find a place to call home. It’s something we all pride ourselves on – we are a city for people from all backgrounds, in all stages of life, and of all incomes. Keeping Lakewood this way is a key focus area for my administration, and essential to that effort is maintaining high quality housing stock while continuing to offer diverse housing options. Above all, we must find ways to preserve existing affordable units and add new ones in a time where the cost of housing – both for sale and rental – is skyrocketing. It’s no simple task, but I’m fortunate to have a talented team of professionals here in City Hall helping attain this goal. In fact, not long ago our Department of Planning and Development received the Vibrant NEO Champion Award in recognition of our current affordable housing plan, which ties housing city incentives to affordable units.

You may have recently seen that the Solove development team just closed on acquiring the long-vacant Spitzer dealership site on Detroit near Bunts Road. This was great news for Lakewood because it will take over two acres of land that has been sitting without active use or community benefit for years and use it to build the first large-scale apartment complex in Lakewood in over four decades. Equally important is the agreement of the developer to maintain at least 20% of the units in the building for renters of moderate or low income. The project also fits with our vision for Lakewood by keeping dense multi-story development on our main corridors. The building’s first floor will feature retail space to keep Detroit Avenue active and walkable. It’s a great project for Lakewood, and Solove has plans to close on another vacant parcel on Detroit and for a similar project in the near future.

Another recent example of our housing plan in action can be found in Birdtown on Plover and Shaw Avenues where vacant city lots from condemned homes have been replaced with new homes for sale. We know that it has become extremely difficult for homebuyers to find affordable options in Lakewood. We also have access to federal dollars that can be used to build affordable homes, but are highly restricted otherwise. So we used this opportunity to leverage those dollars and meet a pressing need by building two new homes that can only be sold to buyers who are not high income. This also meets our goal of having infill development on our residential streets focused on single family homes while keeping denser development on corridors.



I want to end this edition’s note by sharing some words of gratitude to our Lakewood Fire Department and to the owners of the Mars Bar. You may have seen that last week a large apartment building on Madison suffered a very serious fire. But thanks to the fine work of our firefighters – who had water on the flames in six minutes from the time the 911 call came in – what might have ended up a tragedy was resolved with no one being injured. It’s another example of the fine work being done by Lakewood’s safety forces. At the same time the fire was being fought, the building had to be evacuated and dozens of people were facing a brutal February day outside their homes. Our Departments of Building & Housing and Human Services got involved to address the scene and to help the residents in need obtain help. And in a sign of true community, next door neighbors The Mars Bar immediately came to the rescue by opening the doors of their business to give the apartment residents a place to get warm, make phone calls, and collect themselves. I want to personally thank owner George Gountis and his staff for the care, hospitality, and generosity they showed that day. It’s another wonderful example of the community spirit we are so lucky to have here in Lakewood.