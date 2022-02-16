LHS History Club

February 14 "The Suburban Experiment"

Today, In her presentation "The Suburban Experiment," Lakewood High School Freshman Stella Rosen was a superb teacher, commanding the attention of 30 plus peers, teachers and a Lakewood Council person.



Stella has a deep interest in urban planning and all things related to the quality of life in cities, and it showed today. With a special emphasis on Lakewood, Stella took a riveted audience through a history of suburbia, with an analysis of issues ranging from zoning laws, the overt and hidden subsidy of urban sprawl, public spaces, bike lanes and more (If you run into Stella, ask her about "Stroads"). Stella spoke with poise and passion about the special but somewhat elusive elements that go into making a community, and how the complex dynamics of public policy create, harm, or destroy walkability, quality of life, etc.

Stella's demeanor, and the compelling narrative and images she presented, created an ideal atmosphere for questions, comments and discussion. Our LHS students, who expressed a real love for living in Lakewood, had many keen insights/observations about what makes our town so special, and how we could build on our strengths/improve.

Councilperson Kyle Baker was both a great listener and brought a very important perspective to our discussion. C314, my room, felt very much like a community today, with a variety of voices/perspectives, but one shared goal of affirming each other and helping to strengthen our community. These kids from the 44107 are pretty special. Long Live Lakewood.

February 11 "Contributions and Creations of African American Musicians"

Lakewood High School Seniors Joshua Mika and Emma Hart have been incredible citizens of our school and History Club. Today, Joshua presented a Black History Month slide show on the Contributions and Creations of African American Musicians.

Blending songs with historical narrative, Joshua took 30 plus students and faculty on a journey from the music of the enslaved to the present day. No one could do the topic justice in 50 minutes, but Joshua made the most of his time, leaving the audience entertained, informed and wanting more. Speaking of the audience, as usual our students had insightful questions and comments, and LHS Band Director Mr Clinton Steinbrunner added keen insights. The highlight for me was learning more about Antoinette Garnes, but of course it was great to hear about Motown and other artists. Joshua plans to be a Social Studies teacher, and he is off to a terrific start. The LHS History Club is bigger and better than ever this year, with much credit to Joshua and Emma, as well as all our members. Last years Co-Presidents, Alexis Coniku (LHS '21, Oberlin, '25) and Moe Manaa (LHS '21, OSU '25), are vital to our current success, as they kept us moving forward during Covid disruption. Founder Alex Manaa (LHS '18, Northwestern '22), through, is the one who had the vision for our club and is the person most responsible for our existence and success. Nothing is better than seeing students create and present meaningful projects/presentations for their peers. It was fun to be a student--Joshua was a great teacher today.