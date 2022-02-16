LakewoodAlive To Host “Loving Lakewood: Let’s Make History!” On May 21

Tickets to Fundraising Event at The Sanctuary Museum Courtyard on Sale April 5

Let your creativity shine! A sense of community is the ultimate work of art. That’s why we at LakewoodAlive are inviting you to dress up as your favorite historical character, artist, artwork or favorite ephemera from your most cherished museum in celebration of LakewoodAlive, the local community development organization that is a pillar of the community.

LakewoodAlive will host Loving Lakewood: Let’s Make History! on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 6:30 to 10 p.m.at The Sanctuary Museum Courtyard. Guests are cordially invited to socialize with statues, explore artifacts, drink with docents and relish displays all while learning of the cultural and impactful work of LakewoodAlive at this outdoor-venue-turned museum in Lakewood’s historic Birdtown neighborhood.

Tickets for Loving Lakewood: Let’s Make History! will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 5, and can be secured at LakewoodAlive.org/LovingLakewood. Guests will make history at this outdoor pop-up museum experience for one evening only at either VIP or General Admission ticket prices. Get ready to enjoy a curated selection of food, drinks, décor and iconic entertainment.

Proceeds will support LakewoodAlive’s programming as we strive to foster and sustain vibrant neighborhoods in Lakewood. Much like established artists throughout history, we at LakewoodAlive see our community as our canvas, using our inspiration, determination and tireless drive to assist the residents and small businesses of Lakewood, to create our work of art, an even more vibrant and welcoming community.

More details regarding Loving Lakewood: Let’s Make History! will be unveiled in the coming weeks. For ongoing updates, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/LovingLakewood. Be sure to act quickly, tickets will go faster than Amelia Earhart’s plane on April 5.

About LakewoodAlive

Community vibrancy is work of art and part of our story. As legendary painter Georgia O’Keeffe once said, “To create one’s own world takes courage.” At LakewoodAlive our work might not be displayed in museums, yet similar to a great artist, we use our courage to create something beautiful. The 5.5 square miles comprising Lakewood is our canvas, and we take our practice very seriously, serving a vital role in the lives of Lakewood residents through our Housing Outreach and Small Business Support Programs. Similar to those who have made history, we have the patience, persistence and passion necessary for fostering vibrant neighborhoods in our city.

Jacqueline Bon is the Marketing & Development Coordinator at the LakewoodAlive.