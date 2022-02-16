Lakewood Public Library Hosts Jerome T. White Art Exhibit

Lakewood Public Library is hosting an art exhibit by local artist Jerome T. White now through Saturday, March 5, 2022 in the Main Library’s Second Floor Gallery. Artist Jerome T. White was inspired by hearing Air Force stories from his late grandfather, Fred J. Brown, a physical education instructor for the Tuskegee Airmen. He holds a Master of Arts degree, in Art Education, from Case Western Reserve University and currently teaches art in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District.

The children’s picture book, "Red Tail Dreamer" was written and illustrated by White as a tribute to his late grandfather and encourages “dreaming and chasing those dreams.”

Children’s picture books by prominent African-American illustrators and authors will also be on display celebrating Black History Month in conjunction with White’s paintings.

For more information on Jerome White or "Red Tail Dreamer," please visit jeromewhite.pixels.com.