Lakewood League Of Women Voters 100th Anniversary, 100 Pillars Spotlight: Pam Smith

From the Lakewood Press November 8, 1917:

…”The city hall was crowded with the friends of Cook. They listened to returns until the early morning hours.” “Councilman Palda dropped in for the news. He appeared almost unconcerned over the results, so far as it concerned him personally. He expressed regret over the defeat of the men whose election he had advocated. His chief interest seemed to be centered in the returns on the women suffrage amendment fathered by him and the returns on the street repairing bond issue, the ordinance for which was likewise proposed by him.”

Mr. George Palda “fathered” equality legislation for the women of Lakewood in 1917, three years before the Nineteenth Amendment was adopted in the United States. Without signed suffrage petitions like they gathered in East Cleveland, or an activist wife like many had in Seneca Falls, NY, George Palda’s foresight was different. His unprecedented efforts, allowed Lakewood women to participate in community decision making before most women in our country. Lakewood’s rich history of municipal female decision makers include Bernice Pyke, Florence Allen, Nancy Roth, JoAnn Bosnia White, Trudy Wendling, Pam Smith, Madeline Cain, Nickie Antonio, Cindy Marx, Meghan George, Tess Neff, and Sarah Kepple.

Pam Smith’s journey to elected office began with the Lakewood League of Women Voters when she joined in 1977 for voters services, studies, and consensus building. Arco Gas Station started a vehicle education program called, “Car Care: Not Just for Men,” they intended to teach women how to pump their own gas, check the oil and change a flat tire. They looked for a local women’s organization that would handle the registration and publicity for a small fee and asked the League to help. Pam took it on and with the local media coverage, grew the program across the region and state. With new confidence, Pam could call and talk to anyone. When Arco pulled out of Ohio suddenly and the program disappeared, Pam met with a local UAW member and learned negotiating skills to bring a fair financial settlement to the Ohio League of Women Voters.

In the late 1980’s she served as the Lakewood League’s President, and was appointed to the Lakewood Hospital Board of Trustees. Her family was very proud and she now understood that she “wanted to have seat at the table where things got done.” Pam’s first term to City Council started in 1990 and she would be elected two more times to serve 12 years as a Lakewood Councilperson at Large. Some of her most satisfying accomplishments during these years were the building of the Woman’s Pavilion in Lakewood Park, fair rules for outdoor farmers markets, and legislation to allow ‘bed and breakfasts’ in Lakewood homes before Air B&Bs were popular or common. Her latest work for democracy on Fair Districts and Maps is frustrating and hopeful. While it's discouraging at times, she knows it’s her job to stay informed and connected and that democracy is “something we have to keep working at.”

If your plan is to more fully participate in our community, the Lakewood Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland is an easy place to start. We hold monthly meeting to discuss committee activities and there are opportunities to help a little or a lot.

Join at https://www.lwvgreatercleveland.org.

Help us Empower Voters and Defend Democracy.

Cindy Strebig is a Community activist and a concerned Lakewood citizen.