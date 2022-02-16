Lakewood Interceptor Tunnel Rehabilitation Project To Begin February 14

The Lakewood Interceptor Tunnel Rehabilitation Project is set to begin on Monday, February 14, 2022. The installation of the interceptor began in 1918 and was completed in the 1940s. It is in need of rehabilitation to prolong its lifespan.

The interceptor is approximately 19,000 feet long and ranges in depth from 20’ at the east end of Lakewood to 94’ deep at the west end of Lakewood. The interceptor is located primarily along Edgewater Drive from West 117th to Webb and jogs to West Clifton where it flows to the Lakewood Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP). The interceptor collects and carries both combined sewer and sanitary sewer flows from approximately 77% of the city to the WWTP.

As part of the project, there will be some on-street parking restrictions between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Residents near the working area will be notified and signs will be posted when parking is restricted. Most of these restrictions will be during the day and parking will be permitted overnight.