Historic Church Dedication Defies National Trend

St. Anselm Church, a growing Anglican congregation in Lakewood, will be formally dedicated as a parish church on February 20, 2022. At a time in which many churches are closing or losing members, St. Anselm is a thriving and rapidly expanding assembly of Christian believers.

The congregation began as an initiative of Christ Church Westshore and has gathered and held services in Lakewood since 2014 under the name Lakewood Anglican Mission. It was renamed St. Anselm and welcomed into the Anglican Church of North America (ACNA) and the Anglican Diocese of the Great Lakes as a full parish church in November 2021. The patron saint of the church, St. Anselm of Canterbury, was a strong guardian of the Church in a challenging political era, a pillar of Western thought and Christian philosophy, and an advocate for education.

On Sunday February 20, the Rt. Rev. Mark A. Engel, diocesan bishop, will preside at a service celebrating the parish church’s dedication along with the institution of the Reverend Sean Stuart Templeton as St. Anselm’s first rector. The dedication and institution will begin at 2 p.m. following a parish luncheon. The congregation worships in Gethsemane Lutheran Church at 14560 Madison Avenue.

“Sadly, we live in a day and age when churches are struggling and closing when people need them most. Some are closing because – like the Church in Ephesus in Revelation 2:4 – they have ‘lost their first love’ and neglected their commission to call the world to turn from sin, seek forgiveness, and accept the ways and grace only found in Jesus Christ,” said Fr. Templeton. “We were bucking a national trend when we began Lakewood Anglican, but now it is just that much more remarkable as we dedicate St. Anselm. All glory to God!”

St. Anselm is a part of the ancient Anglican tradition, a worldwide body of Christians that brings together the authority of the Bible, the historic creedal faith, and the beauty of structured prayer. Anglicanism is rooted in the ancient British tradition yet adaptable in practice. "The Book of Common Prayer" is used by 80 million members in churches around the world. The Anglican Communion forms the third-largest body of Christians in the world, behind only the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches.

The term "Anglican" originates with the ancient Anglo-Saxon tribes that settled in England in the early Middle Ages. Following the spread of the Church of England around the world, today the Anglican Communion comprises Christians living in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, the Caribbean, India, Africa, and everywhere else English is spoken.

St. Anselm Anglican Church aspires to be a hope-filled community that welcomes all to join in the worship of God and in the reconciliation of all people to God, to the city, and to one another. The congregants of St. Anselm invite all to join them in seeking Jesus through the teaching of God's Word, the beauty of the Anglican liturgy, and the breaking of bread. The St. Anselm website is stanselmanglican.org.

Susan C. Olmstead is a member of St. Anselm Anglican Church.