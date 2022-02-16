Dr G's Ranger Roundup

Girls Basketball - February 12

Today in OHSSA opening round action, the Lakewood Girls took care of business with a 46-37 defeat of Brecksville-Broadview Heights at the New East Gym. Although no game is a perfect microcosm of a season, many of the winning elements were present today, including a strong all-around performance from sophomore Delany Garcia, who stung the Bees with 13 points and numerous rebounds. Seniors Mollie Henrikson (5 points) and Molly Pillgim (5 points) hit 3's points and played tough defense. Junior Guards Sydney Hampton and Samantha Hudak each scored 2 points, played stout defense, and handled the ball well. The junior laden Ranger bench, a strength all season, provided points, energy and strong defense, and today was no excpetion. Post Ava Carroll scored 7 points on smooth post moves, while Brigid McKenna scored 6 points, 4 in the tight first quarter, and played her usual bothersome defense. Speaking of defense, Jacquie Hudak provided it, along with a big 3-pointer to break the Bees' late momentum. The constants for the Lakewood Rangers have been strong team defense and maximum effort. Coach Julie Work, her staff and the players paid for this win with many hours of practice, much of it in the pre-season. The Ranger travel to Strongsville on Thursday in hopes of taming the Mustangs. There is no guarantee of a win, but the girls from 44107 with play with intensity and purpose. Hope to see you there.



Dance - February 5

"Back and Better" is the name for this year's Lakewood High School Dance Performance, which went off this weekend after a Covid hiatus. It's a catchy name, but "titles" are typically marketing schemes that have little basis in reality. Well, not only was the show actually "Back and Better" but it was also a magical blend of artistry, athleticism and teamwork. Beyond that, it was, from my view, a joyous return to one of the best events we have at LHS. The Dance Group has accomplished students that have been in dance for many years, right along side those that are just beginning. Quintessential Lakewood.



Special kudos to advisors Mrs Patty Hays and Mrs Leslie Kolasinski, Student Director Lindsay Gregg and Student Mangers Meg Winters and Ava Breuining for all their work in putting together this splendid show. The student choreography was fabulous, with energetic and artistic small and large group performances. Two "Sister Acts" —Julia and Josie Kavc and Mollie and Lucy Henrikson (pictured)—added a poignant element to the performance.



Undeterred by the emptiness of the past two years, ten seniors—Lindsay Gregg, Mollie Henrikson, Julia Costello, Julia Kavc, Julia Westlake, Caleigh Naylon, Erin Ptacek, Sasha Strong, Julia Shields and Jasmine DeAarmas—stepped up to help preserve a magical Lakewood High School tradition and strengthen our community.

Back and Better was just that. Long live Lakewood.





Girls' Basketball - February 2



Confession—having been caught up in the beauty of Lakewood's ourstanding team play, I have only a slight idea of how many points each player scored in tonight's emphatic GLC Tournament win over Holy Name. I do know that the agony of an earlier one point loss has been pacified by two subsequent double digit wins over the Green Wave.



The Lakewood Girls used the aggressive, sure handed, slashing drives of junior guard Sydney Hampton (Pictured--8 points?) and an equally energetic performance from junior guard Sam Hudak (6 points) to spark a 54-36 win. Even with sophomore post Delaney Garcia (10 points, many rebounds) early foul trouble, the Rangers never skipped a beat, with reserve juniors Ava Carroll (6 points?) and Aya McAlliffe (7 points) playing well on both ends. Senior Mollie Henrikson (12 points?) again brought her whole game, scoring the first 6 points of the game on two 3's, scoring on drives, and playing stout defense. Senior Molly Pilgrim (8 points?) did a little bit of everything (baskets, rebounds, steals), all of it well. Juniors Jacquie Hudak (2 points?) and Brigid McKenna (2 points) provided excellent play off the bench.



This game, as usual, wasn't really about the individual numbers, but rather the continuous improvement of the Lakewood Rangers on both ends of the court. The passes were smart and crisp, the whole team cheered for every individual, the defense was intense and persistent, and the effort was strong throughout. Unlike the increasingly spiritless, sterile college game, fans of the local high school team get to watch players and teams improve and gel, typically over 4 years. Players aren't "brought in" from here and there, but developed through the school community program. Every 44107 Ranger that played tonight has been in the program for years, and everyone has worked hard to improve. What could be more fun to watch?