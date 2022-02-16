Calling All Artists: Spectacular Vernacular, Lakewood's Public Art Program

The City of Lakewood’s public art program creates opportunities for collaboration between artists and property/business owners to create art designed for the public on private properties.

Since 2016, the City has been investing in public-private art projects to increase its value as a place that attracts and retains residents, entrepreneurs, employees, and entertainment offerings. Higher community values like these help attract and retain businesses and residents, while increasing social connections. Based on lessons learned from past projects, the City of Lakewood is happy to present the Spectacular Vernacular Grant Application for 2022.

Spectacular Vernacular provides funding for civic art projects within the City of Lakewood. The goal of the grant program is to incentivize private investment in public art. The total available grant funding for 2022 is $50,000. The focus for this year’s program are permanent murals, temporary lighting installations that help activate spaces, and any additional public art and media outlets.

The deadline for applications is March 22nd at 12:00 PM. This program creates opportunities for collaboration between artists and property/business owners to create art designed for the public on private properties. For more information, visit https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/publicart/.