While shopping in the greeting card section of a local store, I was looking for a birthday card for a close friend.

You may be looking for the card that expresses exactly what you want to say, but cannot find it, so you settle for the best one you can find to show that special someone how much you care, support, love etc. you have for them.

While trying to accomplish this and Valentine's day being heavily promoted in the store, many of the cards expressed love for someone in one way or another. I found myself asking the question: What is love? Many cards tried to answer this but did not. Being a person of faith, I found myself looking in a Bible for the answer. I found the best answer in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8.

"Love is patient, love is kind. It does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth, it always protects, always trusts, always hopes always perseveres."

"Love Never Fails"

Thinking about this a friend shared a post from (Positivity in Life) "When you have a friend that checks on you and wants nothing but the best for you without motive... keep them close. Such souls are hard to find." This shows the kind of love described in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8.

In other words, if you love someone, it is a road you walk together as one, helping and supporting each other and just by being present.

I think I have found my answer and I hope you find yours this valentine season.

Gregory Norris is a 28 Year Corporate Security Professional and 16 Year Golf and Life Skills Coach with First Tee who enjoys writing.