The Dead Of Winter

The coldest time of year is upon us. Don't let our furry friends become casualties of the extreme weather. We love our dogs (and cats) here in Lakewood, yet there are still people who are ignorant about their care or worse. There are many reasons people have dogs. Companionship, support, and security are the top few.



Most of us who have pets today, treat them like members of the family. They're in the house, warm and dry, loved and well taken care of. Unfortunately, for the unlucky dogs and cats who are left outside without adequate shelter, it can be life threatening.



Cats should not be left outside in this weather. Period. They may still ask to go out, but you may not get them back in, they could get spooked and run off. I've heard too many times that cats are tough, farm cats don't come in, and so on. Well, "farm" cats get acclimated to the weather and they do have shelter. They're called barns. Barn cats can thrive with other livestock in the right conditions, but this is Lakewood. Too many cats get killed every year by crawling up into warm engines of parked cars to sleep. Make a habit of giving your hood a good whack in the winter to chase away guests before starting your car. If you notice a stray or two in your neighborhood, have a heart and take some initiative. Providing a safe haven isn't hard or expensive. An old styrofoam cooler makes a great cat shelter. It should have two small entries on opposite sides that a cat can squeeze through. (One is an emergency exit if a predator visits.) It should contain an old sweater or small blanket to snuggle in. Under the porch or tucked in under some heavy shrubs are good places for a small cat shelter where it won't get blown away by heavy wind. If you know where the cat on the loose lives, take it home or let the owners know where you last saw it if unable to pick up.





Dogs who spend a majority of the time outside require sufficient shelter from the cold. This means a dry, draft free, preferably insulated dog house or igloo (not a crate!) packed with straw. Not just loosely thrown on the floor, but filled to the top. The dog should be able to burrow into the straw to maintain his body heat. The dog house should be raised a couple inches off the freezing ground with a heavy rug secured over the entrance as a flap to keep out the wind. The shelter should be located out of direct wind, preferably with a garage or fence to help as a wind break. Straw should be added as it breaks down.



When the temps drop below freezing, into the 20's or lower, bring the dog inside! Sooner, if the pooch is under a year, elderly, or small as frostbite and hypothermia increases dramatically. Dogs who are outside also require extra food as they burn calories to stay warm. Provide a warm meal at least twice a day along with fresh water. Use plastic feeding bowls so their tongues don't get stuck to metal. Don't forget to give them love and a good checking over as well. Look for signs of frostbite. Discoloration on paw pads, nose, and ears. Please remember to store antifreeze inside a garage and clean up any spills.. It tastes sweet, dogs will drink it. It will kill them.



For our inside babies, forego that winter haircut. Let the poodles and the like grow a

heavier, bushier coat. It's their natural defense. Closely cropped cuts may look cute, but without a sweater to protect them, they're going to freeze. Be aware of their paws on walks. Vasoline or cocoa butter slathered on their pads prior to walks will help immensely. Salt and other dangerous ice melting chemicals damage paws and poison them if ingested by licking. Give them a good wipe when you get them back in the house. Not a bad idea to have a small towel with you on your walks to get those ice balls from out between their toes that will cause them to lift their feet. Keep the walks frequent but short as the temps fall. You'll both be happier.



See something, say something. Please speak up for those who cannot. Politely let your neighbor know that you are concerned about their pet. Whatever the issue. Usually, that's all that is needed to open their eyes and hearts to a condition that they may not have fully understood. I had a neighbor years ago that kept their pooch out in all kinds of terrible weather. Broke my heart, didn't want to confront. They came home one day during a blizzard to find their Golden wearing one of my old parkas. The dog wore it proudly by the way and smothered me with gratitude licks as I bundled her up! Nothing was ever said. They always took the dog in after that. Since then, I have found my voice as well. Most people will do the right thing when they realize how much you care about thier pet.



When all else fails, if you encounter animals being abused or neglected, it is our duty as a community to to report them to our law enforcement. It is a crime.

In the dead of winter, help them survive and thrive.