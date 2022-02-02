Starr Gazer

FEBRUARY

ARIES: The Ram likes taking risks, the way to the Ram’s heart is doing something physical, how about snowboarding together, then afterward, let your animal instincts come out by the fire.

TAURUS: The Bull doesn’t want to leave the Bullpen on Valentine’s Day, they prefer the comfort of their castle, a home-cooked gourmet meal, wearing nothing but an apron? Hmmm…

GEMINI: The Twins love their intellect stimulated, they love books, try reading a few pages from Fifty Shades of Grey, while serving up a couple of Sicilian Kiss cocktails on the rocks.

CANCER: You’ll win an Oscar with this Crab if you cook up some homemade Chocolate Salted Popcorn, paired with a bottle of Moscato & Cary Grant’s "An Affair to Remember"…

LEO: The King/Queen of the Jungle loves the Royal attention, pull out all the stops, glamour & the glitz, serve up your best bubbly, paired with a filet mignon & then let out your best ROAR.

VIRGO: This one’s a bit more challenging, make a veggie pizza together with herbs you grew on your windowsill & homemade sauce you canned, with organic wine from your basement.

LIBRA: You are one of the true romantics of the Zodiac, traditional flowers, chocolates, and a small but tasteful piece of jewelry with Bocelli playing in the background should lock it up.

SCORPIO: Scorpions, you must come out of your cave for this one, unless you have something we can’t print in mind, you love the mystery, a titillating game of hide & seek, winner takes all.

SAGITTARIUS: If you really want to take home the Gold with your Centaur, book a room somewhere new, tell them you’re taking them on an adventure, blindfold them in the car and go.

CAPRICORN: The Goat’s still at the office on the most romantic day of the year, tell them you have a great business opportunity waiting at home, show up at the door with only a briefcase.

AQUARIUS: If you want to score points with the Aquarian, it definitely needs to be out-of-the-box thinking! Whatever is the craziest rebel-rousing idea you can produce, do it, and good luck.

PISCES: The Fish, true romantics, it’s hard to screw this up, take them to a wine & paint event, then go home and play “Unchained Melody” while eating chocolate-covered strawberries, bingo!

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com