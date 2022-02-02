Planning Update From Mayor George

Planning for the future



Our balanced budget includes a $150,000 Lakewood Pier study, which has been warmly received among residents. People want to enjoy the biggest asset we have, which is our waterfront. The County Planning Commission's Lakefront Access Plan provides a partnership opportunity which makes this the right time.



The Intergenerational Community Center should be opening this Spring, in the former Cove Church. This will really change the way that we approach human services, by bringing all the elements of this great department under one roof.





