Neighborhood Family Practice Commemorates Opening Of Recently Relocated North Coast Community Health Center

On Monday, January 10, Neighborhood Family Practice (NFP) opened the doors to its newly relocated North Coast Community Health Center at 11906 Madison Avenue in the historic “Birdtown” neighborhood of Lakewood.



“In summer 2021, an unexpected but perfect opportunity presented for us to purchase this newer, larger building. This expansion allows us to accommodate continued growth and better address community need for the high quality, affordable health care services to those living in Lakewood and surrounding areas,” says Jean Polster, RN, MS, NFP’s president and CEO. “We’re incredibly grateful for the community’s support of what we do.”



NFP has recently added a second physician and has expanded capacity for new patient appointments. NFP provides care to all ages, regardless of ability to pay and accepts most insurance plans. Significant discounts are offered for uninsured and those with high deductibles and co-pays.



A ribbon cutting ceremony, conducted to commemorate the opening of the new location, was attended by the following:



• Meghan George, Mayor, City of Lakewood

• Dan O’Malley, President, Lakewood City Council and Councilman for Ward 4

• Jean Polster, NFP President and CEO

• Morgan Taggart, Chair, NFP Board of Directors

• Jon Wise, NFP Board of Directors; Chair, NFP Facilities Committee

• Jay Carson, Chair, North Coast Health Foundation Board of Directors

• Terry Byrne, NFP Vice President of Health Center Operations

• Chad Garven, MD, Physician, North Coast Community Health Center

• Milijana Sucevic, Site Manager, North Coast Community Health Center

• Gina Gavlak, NFP Vice President of Business Development; President, North Coast Health Foundation

• Michelle Curry, NFP Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer



The Birdtown location is accepting new patients and can be reached at 216.281.0872.



