Mayor's Corner: The Scoop On Snow

After a relatively mild December, winter is in full force and snow is top of mind for all of us. I often get questions from residents about street plowing, sidewalk clearance, and snow removal, so I’m dedicating this issue’s column to sharing some facts about how Lakewood handles snowstorms.

The Department of Public Works is charged with preparing for and responding to winter storms, and meets in advance of any predicted heavy snow to review staffing and equipment, then plan accordingly based on capacity and forecasts. While storms can be unpredictable, we do our best to be prepared. The Streets and Forestry Division is responsible for plowing and salting of roads, with other divisions – including parks, refuse, and water – also having roles in clearing city-owned lots, sidewalks, and properties.

Although Lakewood is less than seven square miles in area, our compact nature, high number of streets, and reliance on street parking present significant work and many challenges for snow removal. There are over 200 miles of street lanes to clear in our city. Our plowing plan focuses on safety, beginning by clearing main streets, hills, and bridges – the top areas where accidents occur and the most traffic – then moves on to residential side streets once those priorities have been addressed.

City ordinances mandate that if four inches of snow fall in a 24-hour period, an emergency snow parking ban automatically takes effect on “snow streets” – no announcement is required, but the City routinely sends reminders of the ban through local news outlets and social media. “Emergency Snow Street” signs are posted, and you can also find a complete list on our website’s snow information page: https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/snow/

Anyone without off-street parking may park in city-owned lots (https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/pdf/Municipal_Parking_Lots.pdf) at no charge during a major snow event.

One related topic I want to highlight is sidewalk clearance. Lakewood is a community that values walkability, where many residents do not drive, and we are also one of a handful in the state where children walk to school (rather than take a bus). This makes keeping sidewalks shoveled especially important. Our city code (Section 521.06) reflects this by mandating that owners must clear snow from sidewalks that abut their property, and our building department sends out notices when walks are not shoveled. Multiple public works divisions will assist with both bus stop clearing and sidewalks, namely around schools, whenever possible.

We understand that disabled or elderly residents may be unable to shovel themselves or cannot pay for snow clearance. We are fortunate to have dozens of selfless volunteers that pitch in to shovel in those situations through LakewoodAlive’s shoveling program. The program needs more volunteers, so for those who are interested, please reach out to Matt Clark at Lakewood Alive (https://www.lakewoodalive.org/volunteer/). I have also begun conversations with City Council on this topic to see where we can update city policy and programs to help keep sidewalks clear.

I want to thank all our city workers who have been hard at work clearing snow recently – it is a tough job with long hours, and we appreciate the team effort to keep us safe during snow season. I especially want to thank group leader Brian Dawson, whom I spent a few hours with as he plowed his city route. Finally, I want to thank all of you who have shoveled your own sidewalks (especially the Wagar Ave. unicorn!) or pitched in to help neighbors. It shows how much people in Lakewood care for and look out for each other.