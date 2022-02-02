Mayor Seeking Grant Dollars As Part Of The Warren Road Streetscape Project

This letter was sent to Ms. Feighan on 1/19/22 to request grant dollars for the Warren Road Streetscape Project.

January 19, 2022

Katherine A. Feighan

Department of Development

Cuyahoga County

2079 East 9th Street, 7th Floor

Cleveland, Ohio 44115

RE: 2022 Cuyahoga County Community Development Supplemental Grant Program

Dear Ms. Feighan:

I write to request your support of the City of Lakewood’s Phase Three of the Warren Road Streetscape Project. This third and final phase of the project is critical to complementing the work already completed along Warren Road. The Warren Road and Lakewood Heights Boulevard/I-90 intersection is perhaps the most utilized and visible front door to our city, for residents and visitors alike. Cuyahoga County has been a critical partner, along with LakewoodAlive, in the success of the beautification and pedestrian and vehicular enhancements of the Warren Road Gateway.

Phase Three fits strategically with other community investments in this area, and aligns with my goals of creating a safer, more vibrant, and healthier community. Phases One and Two greatly improved pedestrian and transit-rider safety and were critical aesthetic enhancements to the city. This all helps to contribute to the quality of life for all Lakewood residents.

This final phase will extend on the previous two phases and complete the vision for the Warren Road Gateway. A public art installation on Winterhurst, along with lighting and streetscape enhancements, will be a welcome addition for residents, visitors, and those who work in the city alike. This proposal will contribute to the sense of community in Lakewood and will help solidify that our city is a great place to work, live, and play.

Thank for providing support for the City of Lakewood as we continue to support investments, growth, and developments to enhance the larger community in which Lakewood is situated. The success of each community in our great county brings the benefits to all Cuyahoga County residents. If you would like to discuss this project or the City of Lakewood further, please contact me at 216-529-6601.

Sincerely,

Meghan F. George

Mayor