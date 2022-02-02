Local Volunteer Child Advocates Needed

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) Help to Change the Lives of Local Kids

Cuyahoga County CASA, a Northeast Ohio youth advocacy organization, seeks community-based and diverse Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers to work with children at risk for abuse, neglect and dependency who are involved in Cleveland’s child welfare and juvenile law systems. CASAs are caring adult volunteers to advocate for the best interests of vulnerable children, both in courtrooms and communities.

CASAs are legally appointed to children’s cases directly by the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, and help to provide information the Court needs to make critical decisions in a child’s life. To be effective, CASAs get to know the child(ren), work with family members and caregivers, and interview other significant individuals associated with the child(ren), including relatives, doctors, therapists, teachers, social workers, and attorney Guardians ad Litem (GALs). CASAs review educational and medical records, attend Court hearings and make recommendations in court regarding how the child(ren) can achieve permanency, meaning a safe and loving permanent home.

Due to large numbers of local youth in foster care, many more community volunteers are needed to serve as child advocates. Each of these children deserves the individual support and advocacy that a CASA volunteer provides. CASA volunteer candidates must be age 21 and up, complete an application and interview, pass a background check, and complete 30 hours of Pre-Service training before being formally sworn in by the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court and being assigned to a child’s case. Once assigned, CASA volunteers are asked to invest 10 hours per month visiting their child at home or in school, collecting information, working collaboratively with case parties, and making best interest recommendations to the Juvenile Court.

There is no cost to become a CASA volunteer, but the personal reward that comes from serving a local child in need can be great! To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer or to provide a donation that will help to sustain the CASA program, visit us online, follow @CFAdvocates on social media, or call us: 216.325.7747.



