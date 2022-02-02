LHS, Garfield Earn $5,000 STEM Grants

Lakewood High School and Garfield Middle School programs were each awarded $5,000 grants from two separate organizations.

Garfield has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Ohio STEM Learning Network STEM Classroom Grant Program to help in the school’s effort to become a more environmentally conscious community. The grant will be used to establish the GO Green Garfield program (G3 for short), which will be led by STEM teacher Jaime Chanter, who wrote the grant proposal.

Chanter’s focus for G3 will be on helping the planet while also helping others. The grant will go toward purchasing materials to create gardens both inside and outside to grow microgreens as well as to buy supplies to create t-shirts, buttons, infographics, videos and posters to help raise awareness of the benefits and need for recycling and other green practices.

This is the first year for the Ohio STEM Learning Network STEM Classroom Grant Program and is sponsored by Battelle, which funds STEM learning projects in classrooms and schools across Ohio.

At Lakewood High, For the second year in a row, horticulture teacher Shannon Snare has been awarded a $5,000 Environmental Education and Stewardship Grant from Dominion Energy. The grant program offers money toward programs that encourage environmental stewardship with students. Snare plans to use the funds for basic program needs such as maintaining the landscaped areas on the LHS campus, purchasing supplies, tools/equipment and plant materials as needed. Snare also hopes to add a new garden bed or landscape area to the campus as well and has dreams of community outreach some time in the future.