Lakewood Seniors, Listen Up!

Do you enjoy discussions on TV or the radio covering a variety of subjects? How about actually partaking in a nearby event? Now's your chance.

Aimed toward those 55+ in age, SLA Video Productions will be producing a video podcast series before a live audience which can also be live streamed or viewed later on demand from their YouTube channel.

The purpose of the series is for older adults to select content of interest to them and then present it through SLA Video Productions. And, it gives seniors an opportunity to utilize modern technology by linking them to the live stream and even a chat box where they may submit a question.

The pilot broadcast will feature representatives from the Virtual Brain Health Center. Vital information about this increasingly significant topic, including practical tips and resources to support brain care, will be offered. Or, quite simply, "what is brain health and why does brain health matter?"

This episode will be filmed at the Westlake Community Services Center (28975 Hilliard Boulevard) on Friday, February 18, at 11:00am EST. Covid protocols will permit a limited audience and masks are mandatory. To reserve a seat, phone 440/899-3544. Find the live stream link @slavideo on their facebook page or @SLA Video Productions on YouTube, the latter site is where post-broadcast viewing is accessible. The brain health presentation is sponsored by Hospice of the Western Reserve.

The Women in History program of Northeast Ohio is being considered as a future topic. The dialogue will showcase the background of this impressive group familiar to many Lakewood Library patrons who have seen their performances there.

While you may enjoy talk shows on traditional media, SLA Video Productions offers a way to be part of conversations among contemporaries that originate closer to home. You may even be able to create your own podcast!

SLA Video Productions services include social media, PSA's, podcasts, documentaries and consumer marketing. To reach them for further information, go to slavideo.com or cheryl@slavideo.com.