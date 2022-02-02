Lakewood Kiwanis Calling All 2022 Graduating High School Seniors

--who live in Lakewood. We have scholarships to award.

The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood is proud to be offering its 2022 scholarship program to graduating high school seniors. The club’s foundation increased the awards to FOURTEEN $10,000 scholarships, $2500 per year for 4 years each.

Edward Hadaway, Kiwanis scholarship committee chairman said “ eligible applicants can be students at any accredited high school, but must be a resident of Lakewood and a citizen of the United States. They must demonstrate academic success in high school and must have applied to one or more specific college or university. Winners will be chosen based on need for financial assistance; community involvement and service; with qualities of leadership, honesty, loyalty, diligence and participation in extracurricular activities.”

Applications and contact information is online at www.lakewoodkiwanis.com. Please submit by April 1, 2022. Lakewood Kiwanis serving Lakewood youth and celebrated our Centennial year in 2021.

#KidsNeedKiwanis