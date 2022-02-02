February Virtual Meet The Author Events

February 3

Author and chef Sara Bir shares the secrets of the pawpaw, a fruit native to North America in "The Pocket Pawpaw Cookbook." For those not in the know, the elusive pawpaw are in season during late summer to early fall in Ohio and taste like a combination of mango and banana. Bir gives expert tips on where to find, how to store and how to cook with this unique fruit.

February 10

Local author Mike Fiorilli’s "Dead Last" follows Mike Anthony’s reinvention as a marathon runner after he loses his high-powered corporate job. As Mike embarks on his first race, his storyline intersects with Kenyan runner Joseph Kipchumba, as each man searches for meaning and purpose.

February 17

Northeast Ohio writer, Monica Weber Babcock uses her family’s real life mystery as inspiration for her second historical novel, "A Melancholy Union" which tells the tragic story of Irish Famine survivors who emigrated to the U.S. in the 1850s.

February 24

Local author Lou Masterson talks about his action-filled novel "Operation Cua Thu – The Last Mission in Vietnam." The CIA’s head of counterintelligence has a rare chance to get some information from the Head of South Vietnamese Intelligence near the end of the Vietnam War. Readers will go on a wild ride, as this newly assembled crew navigates the risky mission in the midst of all of the pandemonium as the U.S. prepares to leave Vietnam.





