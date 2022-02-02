Dr. G's Ranger Round Up: Girls' Basketball

January 26 - Rangers vs. North Royalton

After a closely contested first half, the Lakewood Girls dropped the hammer on North Royalton and won going away, 56-37, cheered on by a boisterous student section pumped up by inspiring play and by the announcement of our snow/cold day. Senior Mollie Henrikson, who paced the Rangers with 19, set the tone early by hitting three silky smooth 3 pointers. Sophomore Delaney Garcia was a dominant rebounder and scored 10, while junior guards Sam Hudak and Sydney Hampton provided dribble penetration, energy, defense and scored 6 and 3 points respectively. Once again, Eva Carroll came of the bench and provide valuable minutes and 7 points.

With all that, Lakewood only led by 4 at half and the Bears had the energy and the momentum. But the Rangers responded, with additional help from junior Brigid McKenna who once again came off the bench to provide staunch defense and timely offense (4 points). Senior Molly Pilgrim scored all 8 of her points in the second half, and was a major factor is sending the Bears into hibernation. Kudos to the Lakewood Student section, most of whom were baseball and/or football players, who were enthusiastic in their support of the girls all game long, though nothing could match the explosion of joy when their temporary hero—Superintendent Niedzwiecki—texted the school cancellation announcement. The whole is far greater than the sum of its parts, and more than anything else this was a team win—players, coaches and even a bit from fans. The Girls Basketball Team earned tonight's win and the student section helped build a sense of community. It was another fabulous evening for the students from 44107

January 24 - Rangers vs. Holy Name

There is but one ideal remedy for a tough loss—beating that opponent the next time around. Tonight, led by tenacious team defense and superb all-around play by senior Mollie Henrikson (21 points), the Lakewood Rangers earned a 41-29 victory over Holy Name. After last Saturday's frustrating 1 point loss to the Green Wave, the Rangers played with that much more energy and purpose. Junior Sam Hukak (4 points) set the tone with a driving layup and the Rangers were off to the races.

Sophomore Delaney Garcia (6 points) was dominant on the boards and played her usual stifling defense. Senior Molly Pilgrim (2 points) and Junior Sydney Hamptom (2 points) played well in starting roles on both ends. The Ranger bench, a clear strong point, once again came through. Junior Eva Carroll (4 points) scored two quick baskets upon her entry in the game, and juniors Brigid McKenna and Jacquie Hudak (2 points) provided, as usual, strong, aggressive and bothersome defense.

Tonight's win had many ingredients, but every time Lakewood needed a basket, steal or rebound, Henrikson delivered. She handled the ball extensively, was instrumental in breaking the press, and had very few turnovers. This was not another record setting performance, but given the magnitude of the game (playing for 1st in the GLC East) and her all-around play, it was one of her very best.

Congratulations to Coach Work, her staff, and the entire 44107 squad for concocting the perfect remedy.

January 22 Rangers vs. Normandy

As Mollie Henrikson and Molly Pilgrim left the floor to rousing applause today, they departed knowing that they were instrumental in Lakewood's decisive 54-30 senior day victory over Normandy. As usual, they used hustle, 3 pointers, rebounds, put backs, driving layups, steals and high energy to propel the Rangers to a win. But today was senior day, and while losing would be a serious buzz kill, the game was not the main event. Today was a celebration of the commitment it takes to play four years of high school basketball--enduring hours of practice, summer workouts, weight training, grueling conditioning and the occasional heartbreaking loss. The success on game day—and these two have had plenty this year-- is made when no one is watching. Mollie set a school record this year (seven 3 pointers in one game) and Molly was a key component of the vastly improved Volleyball team (1st Team all GLC). They make an impact.

Today's celebration at our beautiful East Gym was shared, and created, by teammates, middle school Rangers, Ranger basketball alumni, the pep band, coaches (past and present), parents, extended family, and friends. It's hard to imagine anything else that so fully captures the essence of community-based high school athletics than the senior celebration. Thanks to Mollie and Molly, especially, for those things that don't show up on the scoreboard—for being good teammates and stand-up citizens of LHS. These Rangers for Life have been great representatives of Lakewood High School. I look forward to seeing them at Lakewood senior nights down the road. What a great day in 44107.

January 19 - Rangers vs. Valley Forge

Bouncing back after a tough 1 point loss to Holy Name, the Lakewood Girls, in strong all-around team effort, defeated Valley Forge 48-32. The starters had their points and played solid defense, but tonight the Ranger depth was decisive, with non-starters playing important minutes and scoring 22 points. Juniors Aya McAuliffe (7 points), Ava Carroll (7) Brigid McKenna (4) Nettie Doren (3) and Jacquie Hudak (1) provided points, defense and energy off the bench. Senior Mollie Henrikson led the Rangers with 12, while junior Sydney Hampton played her usual strong floor game and chipped in 5. Sophomore Delaney Garcia tallied 8, and helped establish an early lead for Lakewood. Junior Sam Hudak and Senior Molly Pilgrim didn't score, but played strong defense throughout.

Speaking of seniors, Mollie and Molly will be honored at Senior day on Saturday (1:15). Hope you can make it. These two have brought a lot of hustle and her to the program, and have helped maintain a fine Lakewood Girls basketball tradition. They are true Rangers for Life.