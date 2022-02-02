District Seeks Input For Strategic Plan

The Lakewood City Schools is embarking on a process to develop a three-year strategic plan, and we need your input!

The District will be gathering information throughout the month of February from staff members, Board members, District families, students, and the greater Lakewood community.

The aim is to have an actionable and measurable plan in place to start the 2022-2023 school year.

A survey will be open from Feb. 7-Feb. 25 for all community members to respond. The survey can be found on the Lakewood City Schools website at www.lakewoodcityschools.org or you can access it via the QR code. Your anonymous feedback will provide valuable insight for the District.

Share your thoughts. Be a voice!