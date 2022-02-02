Comments On The Foster Pool Project

The current Foster Pool was planned in 1953 and in 1955 Lakewood Council approved its construction. At that time, there were few full sized (50meters by 25 yards) Olympic Sized pool in the nation, let alone in the Cleveland area.

The current plan for replacing Foster Pool seems several steps backwards from the original vision. The 1953 plan was incredibly ahead of its time in anticipating the needs of the community..

I would agree that the new facility should meet the needs of the community, allowing for younger swimmers, competitive swimmers adult fitness and masters swimmers.

I wonder if the planning group for this project would take a broader look at the planning.

Lakewood has two outdoor pools to meet the community needs. The Becks pool is well suited mostly to recreational swimming for youngsters of all ages, rather than competition and fitness swimming.

So, to compromise the Foster pool project while having the Becks pool available seems to be an unwise choice.

The new Foster pool should be on the same footprint as the current pool with any remaining space used for a splash (teaching) pool and slides etc. Having the young swimmers on the slides so close to the deepest (diving) part of the main pool is not a practical plan. A modified slide etc could be moved to make use of the green area north of the pool, so as to maintain the size of the new Foster Pool.

The current Foster pool has ten lanes as seen by the number of starting blocks in this picture below. In the past, all 10 lanes have been used for competition , as well as for training and fitness sessions.

Having a new full-sized Olympic Pool would certainly put Lakewood on the swimming map and would attract teams from far away to come and compete. Lakewood has actually hosted a team from Hawaii! Teams are much more likely to visit Lakewood if there are 8 or 10 lanes available, as such meets would take less time to run and allow for more qualifiers for finals. Visiting teams actively consider the quality of pool facilities.

Adult fitness is growing in its recognition of the benefits of swimming. Compared to running, for example, swimming offers a totally different environment with benefits to the whole body rather than the pounding on the body that running imposes.

Finally, I have seen Foster Pool on hot summer days truly crammed with swimmers. To take all these people and put them in a smaller pool would seem to be a dangerous situation since it would be a monumental task for the life guards to do an adequate job.

This is our opportunity to raise the quality, usefulness and safety of Foster Pool, and build on the foresight of the 1955 plan.

David Abineri is a long time resident of Lakewood as a teacher and coach.