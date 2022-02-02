Calling All Lakewood Republicans, Conservatives & Patriots

Our kickoff meeting of the Lakewood & West Park Conservatives was held on January 19th and was an overwhelming success. Over 50 people attended that evening and I would like to thank all of you who took time out of their busy schedules. It was so encouraging to spend an evening with like minded individuals that share common goals and values.

In an effort to continue the momentum of the group, we have scheduled our next meeting for Tuesday February 15th from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. It will be held at The Summer House located at 12900 Lake Avenue in Lakewood.

Our key note speaker that evening will be Frank LaRose, Secretary of State of Ohio. Several of our other local candidates will speak as well. It is a great opportunity to meet the candidates and ask them about the issues that are important to you and your family.

Please feel free to bring your friends and neighbors. All are welcome!

If you need more information or would like to discuss further, please email me at: kd44107@yahoo.com or call me at 216-385-8730.