Serving Lakewood Seniors: Lending A Helping Hand To Those In Need

Volunteerism is alive and well in Lakewood. Of the huge number of people giving of their time in this community, few are more appreciated than the people helping to bring meals to our home bound neighbors. Coming from all walks of life, Lakewood Division of Aging volunteers are united in their desire to provide a hot meal and a smile to Lakewood’s vulnerable elderly. From the retired who are wanting to make productive use of their time to young moms and dads who are wanting to teach volunteerism to their children, to professionals who are willing to take some time during their day, they are all working together to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors.

On any given weekday a team of Division of Aging volunteers delivers 70 to 80 hot, nutritious lunches to homebound isolated seniors. For many, this will be their only hot meal as well as their only face-to-face human contact that they will have that day. Particularly in this age of covid, when so many vulnerable people are still forced to self-isolate for their own safety and wellbeing, the opportunity to receive a good meal and a warm, friendly greeting from someone who cares is truly priceless.

The Lakewood Division of Aging is currently on the lookout for Home-Delivered-Meal volunteers. Meal routes typically take an hour or less to complete. Volunteers can serve on a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly basis. Here at the Lakewood Division of Aging we care about the health and wellness of our seniors, volunteers, and staff. There are a range of covid protocols in place to provide an additional layer of security for all of us.

For more information or to apply for this or other volunteer opportunities, please call the Volunteer Services Office at 216-529-5005, or reach out via email to barry.wemyss@lakewoodoh.net.

Lakewood resident Barry Wemyss is the Volunteer Services Supervisor for the City of Lakewood, Department of Human Services, Division Of Aging.