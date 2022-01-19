Ohio Watercolor Society Exhibition

The Lakewood Public Library is currently displaying watercolor paintings from the Ohio Watercolor Society’s annual juried exhibit. The artworks will be on display until February 6, 2022 in the Main Library Second Floor Gallery.

The Ohio Watercolor Society’s competitive annual juried exhibition is a showcase of artwork created by Ohioans, as well as members of Ohio art organizations from neighboring states. The artworks were created with water soluble mediums: watercolor, acrylic, casein, gouache and egg tempera.

The Ohio Watercolor Society was formed in 1978 with the purpose of advancing watercolor as a major painting medium, to help in the education of Ohio residents in the area of watercolor aqueous painting, and to foster a greater appreciation and interest of watercolor painting.

For more information, visit: ohiowatercolorsociety.org






