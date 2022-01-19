New Year, New Salon!

Lake House Salon and Spa, LLC located on the first floor inside the Lake House Condominium in beautiful Lakewood, Ohio offers a safe and comfortable environment to relax in while getting pampered with beauty services.

I saw the opportunity to reopen the salon on November 20, 2021 after it was closed in March, 2020 by the previous owner due to the pandemic. It is my intent to provide our clientele with the same warm and cozy comforts of being at home with a great view of Lake Erie. Lake House Salon and Spa, LLC provides comprehensive hair and nail services that range from hair coloring, cuts, and styles, to manicures, and pedicures. I am proud of our highly qualified stylist and nail technicians who offer services using the best up to date techniques and products on your hair and nails, because our mission is to make you smile.

I currently employ one hair stylist and two nail technicians. I am lucky to have Cherie who is a hair stylist with over 14 years of experience and prides herself on being dedicated and precise. She enjoys her craft and loves to make her clients beautiful. Cherie specializes in making damaged hair healthy again. She is proficient in all the latest coloring techniques, cuts, updo’s, and braiding styles.

My nail technician Jasmine has over 20 years of experience. She is very excited about bringing her passion for nails to the community. She specializes in pedicures, nail enhancements, and manicures. Jasmine likes to pamper her clients with her gentle care and make them feel extra special. The other nail technician on our team is Shantrice, who strives to provide new and existing clients with a safe and clean environment. Shantrice guarantees that she will provide you with all your looking for and more in a nail technician. Her nail art style is very trendy and modern. She also has bling placement skills to add to her list of talents.

We're happy to be in Lakewood and look forward to meeting you. Please call and schedule an appointment today and always remember your smile is our mission.

The Lake House Salon & Spa, LLC

11850 Edgewater Drive Ste. #106

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

216-273-7548



Salon Hours:

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10:00- 2:30

Wednesday: 10:00-7:00

Thursday: 10:00-8:00

Friday: 10:00-7:00

Saturday: 9:00-5:00



