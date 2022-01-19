Model UN: The Tradition Continues

Congratulations to the Lakewood High School Model UN Club had fabulous showing at the CCWA Conference. Collin Hunt and Izzy Fallon won an Excellent Delegation Award, Grace Bratko and Cassidy Auck won Honorable Mention, and freshman Shannon Katzenberger won a Gavel as top delegate in her committee. Lakewood High School has had a Model UN Club for over 40 years, a tradition that Ms Lauren Kindstrand (LHS Teacher) has maintained with great energy as MUN Advisor (An unpaid position). Grateful to our students and Ms Kindstrand for being stewards of this wonderful LHS tradition.