Mayor's Corner: Meeting Go Virtual

Last week, I was proud to co-sponsor legislation with Councilwoman Sarah Kepple that now allows the City of Lakewood to conduct virtual meetings for council, committees, and other city business. As the surging Omicron variant of COVID-19 has driven infections and hospitalizations to an alarming rate, this new ordinance will be critically important to us doing our part to keep people safe and healthy and slow the spread. At the same time, I continue to be fully committed to moving our agenda forward and maintaining high quality services for the people of Lakewood. The virtual meeting legislation allows us to achieve those two goals while also ensuring transparency and public engagement for all meetings. The online format also allows for electronic comments and live questions from members of the public. Ohio’s home rule authority for local governments allows us to adopt this type of legislation, and we join other cities who have adopted the virtual option. I appreciate Councilwoman Kepple's partnership in co-sponsoring this ordinance, and it was great to see that City Council and I are aligned on this effort as the ordinance passed unanimously last Monday.

Marine Towers West Update: As you may have heard, following the collapse of the Marine Towers West parking garage on December 23rd, the City of Lakewood has been conducting a complete investigation as to the causes and circumstances surrounding the situation. Through that process, we have confirmed that a construction crew was performing work on the garage that day without any permits and having provided no notice to the City. We have filed initial charges for those violations and are continuing our investigation. We are also exploring ways to be even more stringent with city ordinances and how we deal with our multi-family and commercial building codes and enforcement. For a more in-depth synopsis of the situation, please refer to the letter I provided to City Council, which is also printed in this edition of The Observer.

As temperatures continue to drop and winter enters its prime, our public works department has begun shift work and will ensure that we are fully prepared to respond to anything Northeast Ohio’s winter weather may throw at us. We will be proactive in communicating with residents about snow emergencies or any other updates as they arise over the next couple of months.