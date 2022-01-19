Letter On Council Docket Re: Updating Of Building Codes

January 18, 2022

Lakewood City Council

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

Dear Members of Council:

The sudden collapse of the Marine Towers West parking garage on December 23, 2021 was an immense shock to our community. We are incredibly fortunate that no one was physically harmed during the collapse, but over one hundred of our fellow residents were forced to evacuate right before the Christmas holiday. Dozens suffered the complete destruction of their cars and additional loss of property, and all the residents suffered fear, panic, inconvenience and so many other emotions as they were forced from their homes.

As you know, we have filed initial charges against the involved parties for commencing work on the parking garage without securing permits from the City of Lakewood. This work was intentionally being done with no notice to the City, and a construction crew was actively working on the garage right before the collapse. I am utterly appalled that anyone would undertake this kind of high-risk construction project while trying to skirt our city and state laws on permitting. Our investigation continues and we expect to have final results soon.

What all of this has made abundantly clear is that council and the administration need to jointly explore how we can think outside of the box regarding our building and housing code as well as our criminal offenses. We must be innovative and more aggressive to ensure that property owners and contractors know that Lakewood is a city that will forcefully implement and pursue our building codes and policies.

I have asked multiple departments within the Administration to work together and thoroughly review our ordinances then develop a set of recommendations for council. We look forward to presenting this initial analysis to City Council next month.

I want to finish by again personally stating my deep gratitude to the multiple city departments and regional partners who rushed to the scene to deal with the chaos and then worked tirelessly for days to make sure people remained safe. I appreciate all their dedication to keeping our community safe and healthy.

Sincerely,

Meghan F. George

Mayor, City of Lakewood