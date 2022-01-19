Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases currently in our community, the Lakewood Project concert originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22, has been moved to Saturday, Feb. 12 in the Civic Auditorium. The show begins at 7:30 pm and tickets are available in the LHS Bookroom (216-529-4047) and online at www.payschoolevents.com.



The "Say My Name" concert features The Lakewood Project performing songs from all genres and decades that have a name in the title. Songs such as Gloria, Uma Thurman, Valerie, Baba O'Reilly, Hey Jude, and Jessie's Girl to name a few. It's sure to be a fabulous concert for all ages. Presale tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students. With the purchase of one presale adult ticket, you can get one student ticket for $1 off. Tickets at the door are $8 for adults and $5 for students.