Lakewood League Of Women Voters Diamond Anniversary

Thank you Lakewood! You answered the call to increase our chapter membership to 100 in celebration of our Diamond Anniversary. Our membership is now 101 strong. I’m hopeful that by the end of this year we will match the membership of 1922 with 123 members. If you haven’t joined yet and believe defending democracy is important, please visit lwvgreatercleveland.org to join. You may know that we are seeing some success in our fight for fair districts at the state level. We can use your support to meet the goal of choosing our representatives fairly.

Another goal for this Diamond Year is to recognize the 100 Pillars that have kept our Lakewood Chapter active and engaged in our democracy. We will share the histories of some of the women and men that sacrificed to make Lakewood a more perfect place to live, raise families and retire. Some of the Pillars you’ll recognize, like Bernice Pyke, the chapter founder and first woman to run for mayor in Lakewood, and Florence Allen, the first woman elected to judicial office in the US. Other names you’ll recognize as local, living, icons of strength: Pam Smith, Kathy Kosiorek, Mary Osburn, Cindy Marx, Linda Beebe, Teresa Andreani, Chitra Walker, Janis Ford, Jacqui Davis, and Mary Warren.

Many Leaguers have passed, but their contributions to our city, schools, library, community service center, senior center, Arts Festival, historical society, garden club, school board, Shakespeare Festival, and democracy are not forgotten. We honor them by continuing their work to empower voters, defend democracy, and perfect Lakewood. We enthusiastically invite you to join us this year in celebration of Lakewood women. Events are being planned and we hope to see you in person again. Please watch this space for developments. Peace.

Cindy Strebig is a community activist and concerned citizen.