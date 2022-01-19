The Lakefront Public Access Plan was announced by County Executive Armond Budish during his State of the County address in 2019 and aims to improve transportation networks and increase public access to Lake Erie in concert with shoreline stabilization efforts. The Lakefront Public Access Plan covers three general topic areas: improved public access to Lake Erie, erosion control and ecological enhancement, and enhanced transportation networks along the shoreline.

Currently, over 90% of the Lake Erie shoreline within Cuyahoga County is not publicly accessible. This plan will detail a multi-modal network of connected paths, all-purpose trails, boardwalks, roads, bridges, and public access points across the Lake Erie shoreline. This will positively impact the lives of Cuyahoga County residents by increasing public accessibility and lakefront resiliency.

The Cuyahoga County Planning Commission is partnering with the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works and a consulting team led by SmithGroup to develop the Plan. This process is being done in coordination with lakefront communities and regional entities. The Plan will include detailed analysis and robust public engagement intended to build a unified, countywide vision for enhanced lakefront access.

Project Area

The Plan covers the entire 30-mile Lake Erie shoreline within Cuyahoga County. From the County's border with Lake County in the East to Lorain County in the West, the shoreline traverses six jurisdictions (the Cities of Bay Village, Rocky River, Lakewood, Cleveland, Euclid, and the Village of Bratenahl) and three Cleveland Metroparks Reservations (Huntington, Lakefront, and Euclid Creek). The Project Area is focused on the immediate shoreline, including the properties, roads, and infrastructure adjacent to Lake Erie.

Expanding the ‘Euclid Model’

The vast majority of Cuyahoga County's Lake Erie shoreline is privately owned, therefore cooperative partnerships with private property owners are essential to improving public access. One of the most successful local examples of this type of public-private partnership was created by the City of Euclid as a foundational part of their Waterfront Improvement Plan.

Private property owners, beach clubs, and condo associations along Euclid's waterfront were faced with a quickly eroding shoreline and expensive erosion control measures. Rather than confront the problem as individual property owners, they formed a unique partnership with the City of Euclid. The parties entered into an agreement in which the property owners granted the City an easement across their property in exchange for the City funding the construction of shoreline protection infrastructure and a publicly-accessible waterfront trail.

The Lakefront Public Access Plan will use the ‘Euclid Model’ to identify areas impacted by shoreline erosion in order to determine opportunities to improve transportation networks and increase public access to Lake Erie as part of public-private partnerships for shoreline stabilization.

Regional Planning Context

County Planning is coordinating with local communities and regional entities to develop the Cuyahoga County Lakefront Public Access Plan. The Plan builds upon past and current planning efforts including the following:

Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) Regional Lakefront TLCI

Cuyahoga Greenways Plan

Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Study (CHEERS)

Community Confluence TLCI

Vision for the Valley TLCI

Downtown Cleveland Transportation Connectivity TLCI

Public Engagement

Public input will be important to the success of this planning process. Whether you are a lakefront property owner or a resident interested in better access to Lake Erie, your input matters. We will be hosting public meetings throughout the planning process in order to gather your thoughts and ideas.

County Planning is committed to meaningful public engagement, and the restrictions placed on public gatherings due to COVID-19 present unique challenges. In response, County Planning and our partners will be conducting virtual meetings with clients, stakeholders, and the general public. We are continually working to improve public engagement by incorporating the latest technology and techniques during the COVID-19 pandemic.